New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Delhiites woke up on Wednesday to a slightly warmer morning than the day before as the minimum temperature settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius and on Monday at 6.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The humidity level stood at 100 per cent at 8.30 am Wednesday, the meteorological department said.

The national capital has been witnessing below-normal temperatures for the last couple of days. The minimum temperature may fall again in the next two days, according to the weather office.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 377, up from 333 on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

