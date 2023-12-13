Lucknow, December 13: The Uttar Pradesh tourism department has decided to revamp its official website to ensure that visitors to various destinations in the state are not hassled. The move has been initiated in the run-up to the Maha Kumbh 2025 and rising tourist footfall in important places of UP, including Varanasi and Mathura.

“A request for proposal (RFP) has been floated by the government to invite experienced and qualified service providers for the annual maintenance, updates and enhancement of our website,” said an official spokesperson. Maha Kumbh 2025: 12 Dwadesh Madhav Temples To Get Makeover in Prayagraj Ahead of Kumbh.

“The selected agency will streamline the department’s website, ensuring it is well-equipped with various technical features such as data encryption, search engine optimization (SEO), error-free user experience and regular software updates,” he added.

“The website of the UP tourism department functions as a central hub for information and resources related to tourism in the state. The website has been designed to provide a wide range of information and services to both tourists and stakeholders interested in the promotion and development of tourism in the state,” said the spokesperson.

For the annual maintenance of the web portal, the agency will be engaged through a three-year contract, which will enhance the website’s performance, management and security and optimize its features. The website is already hosted on the State Data Centre and during maintenance, it will continue to be hosted on the same platform. Maha Kumbh 2025 Will Showcase ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ of ‘New India’, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

The annual maintenance process carried out by the agency will be quite effective in ensuring a smooth and seamless user experience on the website related to the latest developments and tourist attraction sites in the state. This includes addressing technical issues, updating and downloading text, photos and videos on the website as well as continuous monitoring and resolution of broken links and website errors.

Additionally, the agency will focus on regular software updates, security patches and performance optimization to enhance the speed and accessibility of the website. The process of continuous improvement in the website’s user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) will be expedited for easy navigation, intuitive design, and consistent responsiveness on all devices.

The implementation of best practices for on-page and off-page SEO to increase the website’s visibility on search engines, making online booking and reservation processes error-free and enhancing security encryption, including the application of Secure Socket Layer (SSL) in the security assessment process, will also be undertaken to improve security.

