New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Delhi Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Janakpuri on Tuesday, calling it a "revolutionary step" in national capital's healthcare history.

"Today, a revolutionary step has been taken in the history of Delhi's healthcare system. In Delhi, around Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be made. Out of which, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs today...The people of Delhi are grateful to Delhi CM, PM Modi and Union Minister JP Nadda," Sood said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also inaugurated the Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Tis Hazari Court Complex.

The CM stated that the inauguration was a big milestone and a turning point for the city.

"This is a very big milestone for Delhi, from where a new turning point starts in the journey of the people of Delhi... This is itself a big gift that Delhi has received through the work of the central government, which the previous government did not provide," the CM said, speaking to the media.

Lashing out at AAP, she stated that the work had been pending for the past four years, yet no efforts had been made to complete it.

"The previous government should have started this work four years ago but they never even entertained the thought of it.... I consider this as a big crime against the people of Delhi. We got only eight months to do this work... This is very different from the Mohalla clinics that the previous government opened, which was nothing but a temporary structure. We want to provide the people of Delhi with the best of health facilities. The entire team is working on a mission that not a single penny made in the interest of Delhi is wasted," Gupta further stated.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir at the Budh Bazar Road, B Block in Chaukhandi.

After the inauguration, Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed that 33 Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs had excellent infrastructure and facilities on Tuesday.

"A total of 33 Arogya Mandirs have been inaugurated today, and they have excellent infrastructure", Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Last month, on May 18, in a major health initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Vay Vandana Yojana, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to senior citizens aged 70 and above in Janakpuri, West Delhi. (ANI)

