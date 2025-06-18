New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Canada visit and expressed his happiness over the resumption of high commission and visa services in both countries.

The Delhi Minister asserted that Canada cannot question India's "sovereignity, respect and decision", which is India's "biggest win" in the past 30 years. He mentioned that it clears India's position on the world stage and also its ability to decide with whom to negotiate or not.

Also Read | Salem: Narrow Escape for Madras High Court Judges and Passengers As Yercaud Superfast Express Hits Heavy Iron Rod on Track Near Sankagiri in Tamil Nadu.

"When the Prime Minister of India, Modiji, meets the Prime Minister of Canada, Carney, a historic decision is taken that now High Commissioners will be reinstated in the country, and visa services will be restored. Along with this, Canada cannot criticise India's sovereignty, respect, and decision-making on any matter. This is the biggest historic victory in the last thirty years. This shows two things become clear: on which pedestal India stands. India decides who to negotiate with and who not to", Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a self-made video.

Furthermore, Sirsa highlighted that the way Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney invited PM Modi for the G7 summit showcases that the country is moving towards becoming the "biggest power in the world.

Also Read | Mathura: BJP Leader Balram Singh Dies in Lightning Hit While Clearing Rainwater from Roof in Uttar Pradesh.

He mentioned that PM Modi kept the nation ahead always and politics behind, which proves that the country always comes first for him.

"Secondly, what is the strength of the Prime Minister of India in the world today, the Prime Minister of Canada himself invited him, which makes it clear that today India is moving towards becoming the biggest power in the world and if I look at it in a statistical way, where we are at the third-fourth position economically, we have also achieved the same strength as a country. I want to congratulate the country's Prime Minister for this that you kept the respect of all Indians above all these things, kept India, the country, first and politics behind. This shows that for them, the country comes first and everything else comes later", Sirsa added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Notably, this was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Canada's recent general elections. During the meeting, the leaders reaffirmed the importance of India-Canada ties and agreed to take constructive steps to restore stability in the relationship, with the early return of High Commissioners to each other's capitals, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in a statement on Wednesday.

As per the MEA, the meeting between PM Modi and PM Carney provided an opportunity for both sides to hold frank and forward-looking discussions on the state of India-Canada relations and the way ahead.

The leaders reaffirmed the importance of India-Canada ties, based on shared democratic values, respect for the rule of law and commitment to upholding the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. They underlined the need to pursue a constructive and balanced partnership grounded in mutual respect for concerns and sensitivities, strong people-to-people ties, and growing economic complementarities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)