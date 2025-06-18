Mathura: BJP Leader Balram Singh Dies in Lightning Hit While Clearing Rainwater from Roof in Uttar Pradesh

A 40-year-old BJP leader was killed after being struck by lightning while he was clearing rainwater from his rooftop during heavy showers in Krishna Nagar area of Mathura, police said on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 18, 2025 12:14 PM IST
Mathura: BJP Leader Balram Singh Dies in Lightning Hit While Clearing Rainwater from Roof in Uttar Pradesh
Representative Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mathura, June 18: A 40-year-old BJP leader was killed after being struck by lightning while he was clearing rainwater from his rooftop during heavy showers in Krishna Nagar area of Mathura, police said on Wednesday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhushan Verma said the deceased, Balram Singh -- a sector-in-charge of the Krishna Nagar BJP Mandal -- was on his roof trying to drain accumulated water during a thunderstorm when lightning struck him Tuesday evening. Buxar: 6 Killed, 8 Seriously Injured As Lightning Strikes Bihar’s Bagaha.

"Hearing his scream, family member

    Mathura, June 18: A 40-year-old BJP leader was killed after being struck by lightning while he was clearing rainwater from his rooftop during heavy showers in Krishna Nagar area of Mathura, police said on Wednesday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhushan Verma said the deceased, Balram Singh -- a sector-in-charge of the Krishna Nagar BJP Mandal -- was on his roof trying to drain accumulated water during a thunderstorm when lightning struck him Tuesday evening.

    "Hearing his scream, family members rushed to the roof and found him lying unconscious. Despite repeated efforts by relatives and neighbours, he could not be revived. Doctors at a private hospital later declared him dead," Verma said. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination. Rain Leaves Bareilly Waterlogged; Trees Uprooted, Lightning Strikes Kill 3.

    A neighbour captured a video of someone attempting to administer CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to Singh, which has since surfaced on social media platforms. Notably, Singh's family previously installed a TV antenna on their rooftop that they had modified to act as a lightning arrester. However, it appeared to offer no protection, and the makeshift lightning conductor can be seen clearly in the video.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Balram Singh BJP Lightning Lightning Strikes Mathura Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Rains
    Mathura, June 18: A 40-year-old BJP leader was killed after being struck by lightning while he was clearing rainwater from his rooftop during heavy showers in Krishna Nagar area of Mathura, police said on Wednesday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhushan Verma said the deceased, Balram Singh -- a sector-in-charge of the Krishna Nagar BJP Mandal -- was on his roof trying to drain accumulated water during a thunderstorm when lightning struck him Tuesday evening. Buxar: 6 Killed, 8 Seriously Injured As Lightning Strikes Bihar’s Bagaha.

    "Hearing his scream, family members rushed to the roof and found him lying unconscious. Despite repeated efforts by relatives and neighbours, he could not be revived. Doctors at a private hospital later declared him dead," Verma said. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination. Rain Leaves Bareilly Waterlogged; Trees Uprooted, Lightning Strikes Kill 3.

    A neighbour captured a video of someone attempting to administer CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to Singh, which has since surfaced on social media platforms. Notably, Singh's family previously installed a TV antenna on their rooftop that they had modified to act as a lightning arrester. However, it appeared to offer no protection, and the makeshift lightning conductor can be seen clearly in the video.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

