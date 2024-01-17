New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police Academy has commenced a focused training program for its officers to adapt to the new criminal laws passed by the Parliament of India, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement from the police, "Delhi Police Academy being a training institute of Delhi Police which is an executing authority, has commenced a focused training program for its officers to adapt to the new criminal laws passed by the Parliament of India i.e. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023."

The Delhi Police Academy, in collaboration with the National Law University, Dwarka, has meticulously designed its training modules to cover all its officers from Spl CsP to the Constables of Delhi Police in a phased manner.

Experts from the National Law University are conducting the sessions, ensuring that officers at all levels are proficient in the application of the new laws.

The four-day training module, inaugurated by Commissioner, Sanjay Arora IPS, began on January 17, 2024 and will run until January 20, 2024, at the Adarsh Auditorium, Police Headquarters for all officers up to Station House Officer (SHO) level.

In the inaugural function, Commissioner Sanjay Arora underscored the significance of the training, urging participants, including inspectors and above, to embrace the forthcoming changes as both a challenge and an opportunity.

He highlighted the change in laws as a paradigm shift from the Bhartiya "Dand" Sanhita; to the Bhartiya "Nayay" Sanhita.

Initially, it was focused on simultaneously punishing the accused and delivering justice to the victim.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora further addressed the gathering and said, "Making the laws (new criminal laws) was a difficult task. Another difficult task is implementing these laws. To implement the new laws, we need to understand the changes that happened and the thought behind them. The thought and idea behind these laws was explained by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament."

In the inaugural function, along with Sanjay Arora IPS, CP, Delhi, S.K Gautam IPS, Spl. CP/HRD, Chhaya Sharma IPS, Spl. CP Training, Vijay Singh IPS, Director, DPA, and Dr. Neeraj Tiwari, Faculty of National Law University were on the dais.

Highlighting the pioneering nature of this initiative, Ms Chhaya Sharma IPS, Special CP Training, emphasized the gradual expansion of the training program from constable to DCP levels.

She stated that the Phase I training of 5,500 Investigating Officers and CCTNS operators is about to begin on February 5, 2024, to equip the officers at the cutting edge of the force with the necessary skills to execute the new legal frameworks once notified.

Phase I is targeted at equipping all the cutting-edge offices to become hands-on with the forthcoming changes in laws, its new procedures and challenges through a trained batch of officers.

In a vote of thanks Vijay Singh IPS, Director, of Delhi Police Academy expressed his gratitude towards CP/ Delhi and the team DPA for their painstaking endeavour in designing, planning and executing the training modules professionally.

Officers in the rank of Inspector, ACsP, District DCsP, Jt. CsP and Spl. CsP actively participated in the sessions of this ground-breaking training module. (ANI)

