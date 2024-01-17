New Delhi, January 17: The Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and requested him for Grant of Holiday in all courts of the country on the occasion of Ram Mandir's inauguration on January 22. Senior advocate Mishra stated, "I am writing to bring to your esteemed attention a matter of significant national and cultural importance for your due consideration."

"As you are aware, the inauguration of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, 2024. This event holds immense religious, historical, and cultural significance for millions of people across the country, marking the realization of a long-awaited dream and the culmination of legal proceedings that have been pivotal in defining the nation's structure," the letter stated. Ramotsav 2024: Yogi Adityanath-Led Uttar Pradesh Govt To Initiate Helicopter Services to Ayodhya Dham From Six Districts, Announces Fixed Fares.

"The construction of the Grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been a matter of great faith and has evoked profound sentiments among the citizens. The Supreme Court's historic verdict on 9th November 2019, which affirmed the birthplace of Lord Rama and allocated the disputed land for the construction of the temple, resonated with the truth and beliefs of the Hindu community," said the letter.

"The inauguration ceremony, scheduled between 14th and 22nd January 2024, includes a 7-day agenda of rituals and events, leading up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on 22nd January, 2024. This sacred occasion, marked by the presence of dignitaries and religious leaders, including Prime Minister Shri Narenda Modi ji, signifies the victory of truth and the fulfillment of a deeply cherished dream," it added. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Shubh Muhurt for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla Is 12.30 PM, Says Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra Ahead of January 22 Event (Watch Video).

The ceremony has garnered international importance, with approximately 100 dignitaries hailing from 55 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the America. This distinguished guest list comprises ambassadors and Members of Parliament from nations including Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, USA, among others, who have been extended invitations to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. A particularly noteworthy attendee is the Korean Queen, asserting her lineage as Prabhu Shree Ram's Vanshaj, a proud descendant of Lord Ram, it stated.

"In light of the religious, cultural, national, and international importance of this event, I humbly request your esteemed office to consider declaring a holiday in the Supreme Court, High Courts, District Courts, and other courts across India on 22nd January 2024. This holiday would allow members of the legal fraternity and court staff to participate in or observe the inauguration ceremonies in Ayodhya and other related events across the country," it said.

"I understand the importance of ensuring the continued functioning of the justice. system, and therefore, I propose that matters requiring urgent attention can be accommodated through special arrangements or, if necessary, rescheduled for the following working day," Manan Kumar Mishra said.

"This gesture would not only recognize the profound cultural significance of theShri Ram Mandir inauguration but also demonstrate a harmonious blend of legal processes with the cultural ethos of our nation. I pray that you will consider this request with the utmost empathy and take appropriate steps to mark this historic occasion in a manner that aligns with the sentiments of the people, stated Manan Mishra through press communication," he added.

