New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested an absconding accused individual wanted in a sensational extortion, robbery and attempt to murder case that occurred in Jind, Haryana. The accused, Naseeb, was caught with a firearm, a Beretta pistol with live cartridges, and a scooty used in committing the crime.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Special Cell Amit Kaushik, said that the accused was apprehended near Khanda Chowk, Chander Vihar, near Vikas Puri, Delhi, on June 21. The team of Special Cell, South-Western Range, led by Inspector Sandeep Dabas acted on specific intelligence and laid a trap to catch the accused.

The case was registered dated June 14, 2025, under relevant sections at Narwana City Police Station, in Jind, Haryana. The complainant was shot and robbed of Rs 2.5 lakh at his grocery store in Choupda Patti, Narwana.

One Beretta pistol, three live cartridges, one scooty were used in the crime. Naseeb (32) is an illiterate resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi. He came into contact with criminal elements in search of quick money and was involved in an armed robbery in Narwana.

"The accused, Naseeb, is a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi. On 13th June, four men entered a grocery store in Jind, held the owner at gunpoint, demanded Rs 50 lakh, and looted Rs 2.5 lakh," said the DCP.

"Three of the accused were arrested by Haryana Police. We received information that the fourth accused was in Delhi. Naseeb was arrested yesterday evening. A pistol and the scooty used in the crime have been recovered from him," he added.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of law, and further interrogation and investigation are in progress. (ANI)

