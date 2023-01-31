New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a 22-year-old member of a Mewat-based interstate gang of robbers who were allegedly involved in ATM break-ins in the national capital and Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday

According to police, a semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with two live cartridges was recovered from the accused, identified as Shahrukh Khan, who is a resident of Haryana's Nuh district.

Khan, who works as a driver, would go with his associates to the spot for committing ATM break-ins in Delhi and other states, they added.

Police said members of the gang have been involved in five cases of ATM breaking and stealing of cash totalling Rs 87 lakh there in six months.

Earlier, three more members of the same gang were arrested in connection with the case, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said, "In view of increase in incidents of ATM breaking in Delhi, a team of Special Cell got a specific information on January 27 about the arrival of an absconding member of the gang near Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, Adhchini, New Delhi. A trap was laid and accused Shahrukh Khan was nabbed."

Elaborating on the modus operandi of the gang, police said the accused used to identify the unguarded ATM booths in dimly lit and isolated areas. Then they would conduct a thorough recce of the area around ATM booths before striking there.

They would spray black paint on the CCTV cameras after entering the ATM booths to avoid being identified. Then, they would open the ATM with the help of gas cutters and take out the cash trays.

The accused would steal and rob cars with fake number plates to commit ATM break-ins in different parts of the country, the DCP said.

Remaining absconding members of the gang have been identified and further efforts to apprehend them are underway, police said.

