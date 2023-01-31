Mumbai, January 31: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday recognised 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha' as the state song. The song will be adopted on February 19, the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha empire Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The decision was taken by the Maharashtra cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

One of the iconic songs in Marathi, 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Majha', which means 'Glory to Maharashtra', was penned by Raja Badhe and sung by balladeer Krishnarao Sable, popularly known as Shaheer Sable.