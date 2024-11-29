New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Delhi Police has imposed a ban on the use of laser lights and drone activities in the funnel area within the approach path of flights to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

The order, which came into effect on November 28, will remain in force till January 26, 2025 (both dates inclusive).

According to the order, a number of farmhouses, banquets, hotels, restaurants etc. have come up in and around the jurisdiction of IGI Airport, wherein a lot of lights, including laser beams, are used on celebrations of marriage parties and different events held therein, which is a source of nuisance in general and a cause of vision distraction to the pilots in particular.

"At present, there are no rules and regulations to regulate the use of laser beams, especially in the open during night hours. It is necessary to take immediate measures in this regard to prevent danger to human life and safety of aircraft and to contain nuisance in the matter of use of laser beams in and around IGI Airport New Delhi," the other read.

Additionally, another order includes a ban on drones in the airport's vicinity. "There have been frequent reports based on credible information that terrorists have plans to carry out terror attacks by using unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), including drones, paragliders & hang gliders, UAVs, aeroplanes, etc. However, the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), including drones, paragliders, aeroplanes, etc., by the members of the public is prohibited since it can be very hazardous to aviation safety and also poses a security threat of terrorist air attacks," the order read.

"The safety and security of Govt./public property and human being is a matter of serious concern. And there is a need to deter operations of the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) from the point of view of aviation safety and terrorist threat. And whereas it is necessary to take speedy measures in this behalf to prevent the above-mentioned dangerous threat," the order read.

Any person, group of persons, organisers, owners, occupiers, employees, etc. contravening this order shall be liable to be punished in accordance with the provisions of Section 223(a) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, it added. (ANI)

