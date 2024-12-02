New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police have busted a two-wheeler theft syndicate, arresting five individuals and recovering a huge stash of stolen vehicles and parts.

The operation was carried out following a complaint filed by Anand Singh, a resident of Uttrakhand Enclave in Burari whose motorcycle was stolen on the night of November 24, said police.

Also Read | Delhi Chalo March: Why Are Farmers Protesting Again? From MSP To Land Acquisition Act, Know Key Demands of Kisan Andolan Here.

DCP North Raja Banthia told ANI that during the course of investigation of the case, it was unearthed that total three Royal Enfield bikes were stolen in the intervening night of November 24/25 from different locations in the jurisdiction of Burari Police Station.

The police analyzed CCTV footage, identifying six individuals involved in the thefts. One of the suspects, a juvenile was apprehended and he revealed that he along with two of his friends, were hired by two individuals from Khajuri Khas to steal two-wheelers.

Also Read | 'No Voter Should Be Excluded': Supreme Court Seeks Election Commission Stand Over Increasing Number of Electors per Polling Station to 1,500.

The investigation led the police to Muhammad Farooq, a resident of Loni Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who was found to be the mastermind behind the syndicate. Farooq, an auto-mechanic by profession, had been purchasing stolen vehicles from the syndicate members and dismantling them to sell parts to customers in Surat, Pune, Bangalore, and other cities.

The police recovered 20 stolen two-wheelers, 51 number plates, 10 chassis, and multiple dismantled parts of bikes from Farooq's godown. Five individuals, including Farooq and Hasan Khan alias Sahnawaz, have been arrested, and efforts are being made to nab the remaining co-accused persons. The police have worked out 58 cases with the arrest and apprehension of the accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)