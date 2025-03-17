New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police detained seven illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the Delhi NCR who entered the country illegally through river routes near the India-Bangladesh Border.

The seven inter-state illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were held in the Delhi NCR under a special drive of the Delhi Police East district. The detained immigrants included a minor. Other than the Delhi police, the Anti Narcotics Squad and Special Staff was involved in the operation.

"The illegal Bangladeshi immigrants had entered India via river routes near India-Bangladesh border. They were residing at various locations to evade detection. Their deportation process was initiated with the assistance of Foreigners Regional Registration Office", DCP East Abhishek Dhania said, as per a press release.

"Based on secret intelligence, the police first detained Dilawar Khan in Krishna Nagar, Delhi. During interrogation he revealed his true identity and led to the discovery of six more individuals multiple raids were conducted at Laxmi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Seemapuri (Delhi), and Shalimar Garden", he added.

The individuals were residing without valid documents and were illegally staying in India. The deportation process has been initiated with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs sought an umbrella probe in the cases of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants staying in the country.

A senior officer informed that in a recent meeting, instructions have been passed to all states and UTs to investigate the cases of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants as umbrella cases and identify the persons who have helped the illegal immigrants in obtaining documents to generate Aadhar and other documents pertaining to the citizenship of India.

The officer added that in some cases, it has been found that the documents were prepared for the purpose of travel to European countries or the Middle East, and the persons didn't stay for long in India. The investigation officers have been instructed to also identify the persons who have helped the illegal immigrant in generating documents and make them accused in the case. (ANI)

