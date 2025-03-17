Mumbai, March 17: NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is finally set to return to Earth on Tuesday, March 18, after spending nearly nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Originally scheduled for a brief 10-day mission, her stay was extended due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Now, Williams, along with Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, will return aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule. NASA has confirmed that hatch closure will begin at 10:45 PM EDT on March 17, i.e., 8:15 AM (IST)on March 18, followed by undocking and descent. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Set To Return to Earth on March 18 After Spending 9 Months on ISS.

As part of the Crew-9 mission, Williams and her fellow astronauts conducted extensive scientific research aboard the ISS while awaiting a safe return. Over the months, NASA and SpaceX carefully assessed the mission timeline, ensuring optimal weather conditions for re-entry. Now, with preparations in place, NASA has outlined a detailed schedule for the descent and splashdown. As anticipation builds for her return, here’s a complete timeline of the Crew-9 mission’s homecoming and what to expect during splashdown. As NASA and SpaceX prepare for the crucial splashdown, here’s everything you need to know about the mission’s return timeline. Sunita Williams Return to Earth Date: NASA Confirms When Indian-Origin Astronaut Will Land on Earth With Butch Wilmore Aboard SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft.

Sunita Williams’ Return: Complete Timeline and Splashdown Details

NASA has released a detailed schedule for the return of Sunita Williams and Crew-9 from the International Space Station (ISS). The mission will follow a carefully planned sequence, starting with hatch closure and ending with splashdown off Florida’s coast. Here’s the full timeline:

Hatch Closure: Crew Dragon's hatch will be sealed, officially preparing the spacecraft for departure on March 17 at 10:45 PM (EDT)-

Undocking Coverage Begins: NASA will begin broadcasting the undocking procedure on March 18 at 12:45 AM (EDT)

Undocking: Crew Dragon will separate from the ISS, marking the start of its return journey on March 18 at 1:05 AM (EDT)

Return Coverage Resumes: NASA will resume live coverage before the deorbit burn on March 18 at 4:45 PM (EDT)

Deorbit Burn: Crew Dragon will fire its thrusters to slow down and re-enter Earth's atmosphere on March 18 at 5:11 PM (EDT)

Splashdown: The spacecraft is expected to land in the ocean near Florida, where recovery teams will retrieve the crew on March 18 at 5:57 PM (EDT).

Post-Return Press Conference: NASA officials will hold a briefing on March 18 at 7:30 PM (EDT) to discuss the mission and astronauts' return.

NASA and SpaceX will continue monitoring weather conditions to ensure a safe and precise landing for Williams and her crew. With all eyes on the historic return, mission managers are carefully assessing factors such as sea states, wind speeds, and spacecraft readiness to confirm the splashdown site off Florida’s coast. As Sunita Williams and the Crew-9 astronauts prepare to re-enter Earth's atmosphere, their journey marks the successful completion of a long-duration space mission filled with unexpected challenges.

