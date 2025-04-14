New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested two auto-rickshaw drivers, Akhtar Raja (41) and Ghulam Raza (25), for robbing a Security Assistant Executive with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Manish Pandey. The incident occurred on April 11 at around 1:00 AM at the RK Ashram Marg traffic signal. Both accused are TSR drivers by profession.

According to police, Pandey was waiting for an auto-rickshaw when Raja and Raza, who were driving a TSR, approached him. Raza allegedly threatened Pandey with a knife and snatched his wallet containing important documents and Rs 1,500.

The police registered a case under sections 309(4)/3(5) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at Police Station Mandir Marg.

The police analysed the CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas and identified Raja's TSR as suspicious.

The driver of the TSR, Akhtar Raja (41 years), residing in Aram Bagh, Delhi, was apprehended. On sustained interrogation, he confessed to conspiring with an associate, Ghulam Raza, to rob the complainant. He admitted to following the complainant from a bar in Paharganj and subsequently dropping off Ghulam Raza near the RK Ashram Marg traffic signal, where Ghulam Raza then robbed the complainant using a knife. Ghulam Raza (25 years), residing in Nand Nagri, Delhi, was subsequently apprehended and admitted to his involvement in the crime.

The police recovered the stolen wallet, containing Pandey's Aadhaar card, credit card, voter ID card, and Rs 725, as well as the knife used in the commission of the crime and the TSR used in the robbery.

Both accused, originally from Bihar's Kishanganj district, are currently residing in Delhi and working as TSR drivers. Further investigation is underway.

Further information on the case is still awaited.

