Dispur, April 14: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam has released the Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025 at slprbassam.in. The answer keys for the Combined Written Test (CWT) for Constable (UB & AB) and equivalent posts were released today, April 14. Candidates who appeared for the SLPRB Assam Police Constable examination can check and download the answer key by visiting the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

It must be noted that the written test for SLPRB Assam Police Constable and equivalent posts was held on April 6. In addition to the answer key, the SLPRB has also shared question papers of all four sets. In an official notice, the board said that candidates who want to obtain scanned copies of their OMR answer sheets can download it on a payment of INR 50. MP Board 10th Result 2025 at mpbse.nic.in Soon: Know How To Check MPBSE Class 10 Results.

Here's the direct link to check Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025.

Steps to Download the SLPRB Assam Police Constable Answer Key:

Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the Assam Police Constable answer key link for your question paper set (A, B, C or D).

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Check the answer key thoroughly

Candidates can log in using their application ID and date of birth to check and download the answer key. Applicants can also raise objections against the provisional answer key by visiting the same portal and paying an application fee of INR 500 per question. "Objection must be supplemented with proper justification, and any objection without justification will be treated as null and void," the SLPRB said. Poorvi, Mridang, Santoor: NCERT’s Renames English Books With Hindi Titles in Roman Script Amid Language Row.

Now that the Assam Police Constable answer key 2025 has been released at slprbassam.in, candidates can use the same to calculate their probable score in the examination. The Assam SLPRB conducted the Assam Police Constable 2025 combined written test (CWT) exam on April 6. The recruitment drive aims to fill 4,903 vacancies across various posts.

For more details, candidates can check SLPRB's official website.

