New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Delhi Police has solved two cases of robbery committed at gunpoint, detaining two accused, including a juvenile (CCL), on Sunday.

According to the Delhi Police, they received the information about the robbery on the morning of December 29, 2025. Upon reaching the spot near Kabootar Market in the Welcome area, the complainant, a tea shop owner, stated that three persons riding a motorcycle showed a pistol and robbed him of Rs 8,000, after which they fled from the spot.

Later, another incident of firing was reported from the same area, where culprits Aman and Arman allegedly fired shots and robbed Rs 1,500 in cash.

In connection with these incidents, an FIR was registered at the police station under Sections 309(4), 311, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 27 of the Arms Act.

Based on clues from various sources, the police identified the suspects involved. Following sustained raids, two individuals, including a juvenile (CCL), were apprehended. One suspect was identified as Zaib, alias Paati. During the arrest, police recovered one semi-automatic pistol with a live cartridge, one revolver, one knife, Rs 1,500 in robbed cash, and 19 packets of stolen cigarettes from their possession.

During sustained interrogation, the accused admitted to their involvement. Further investigation revealed they were linked to three other cases of attempted murder and robbery in the Jafrabad area, along with a gunpoint robbery in New Usmanpur. It was also found that Zaib was allegedly involved in a previous robbery case, too, the police said.

Further investigation is in progress.

In another incident, the PS Vasant Vihar, South-West District, team has arrested two hardened robbers, namely Mohd. Nadeem and Ravinder. The accused were previously involved in a total of 13 cases of theft, robbery, attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

Following their arrest, four bags containing Rs. 1,12,000 in cash, one iPad, one pair of AirPods, and the Honda Amaze car used in the offence were recovered. (ANI)

