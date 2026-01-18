Goa, January 18: Authorities in Goa have arrested a 37-year-old Russian national, Aleksei Leonov, in connection with the brutal murder of two Russian women in the coastal villages of Morjim and Arambol. The incident, which unfolded within a span of 24 hours, has sent shockwaves across North Goa.

What Happened in Morjim and Arambol

According to police, the first murder took place on the night of January 14 in Morjim, where Leonov allegedly killed Elena Vaneeva, 37, following a heated argument over money. The victim was found dead in her rented room with her throat slit after the landlady reported hearing a loud altercation late at night. Bengaluru Man Takes Girlfriend to Goa for Marriage, Kills Her After Dispute and Dumps Body in Forest; Arrested.

Hours later, Leonov reportedly travelled to Arambol, where he was living with his partner, Elena Kasthanova, also 37. Police said that on January 15, a violent dispute broke out between the couple. Kasthanova was allegedly tied with rope-like material before being fatally attacked with a sharp weapon. Goa Tourist Beaten to Death: Beach Shack Worker Kills Visitor From Andhra Pradesh in Drunken Brawl Over Food in Calangute, Arrested.

Arrest, Confession, and Charges

The second murder came to light after the Arambol property owner alerted police upon hearing screams. Leonov attempted to escape by jumping from a first-floor balcony but was caught during a manhunt by Mandrem police.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to both killings, citing financial disputes and personal arguments. Police have recovered the weapon used in the attacks and registered cases under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Probe Widens Beyond Goa

Investigators are now examining Leonov’s background. He has been living in India since 2023 on a business visa and had earlier stayed in multiple states, including Himachal Pradesh. Police are verifying his claims of involvement in other crimes and checking for links to unsolved cases.

The Russian Embassy has been informed about the deaths, and further legal procedures are underway.

The shocking double murder has raised fresh concerns about violent crimes involving foreign nationals in Goa’s tourist belt, prompting authorities to tighten monitoring and verification measures.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).