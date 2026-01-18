Raipur, January 18: In a tragic accident on Sunday, five persons lost their lives and 80 others sustained injuries after a bus fell into a gorge near the Orsa Bangladara ghati on the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Mahuadanr police station, sending shockwaves through the local community. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and wrote on his X handle: “The tragic accident near Balrampur on the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border, claiming the lives of several passengers, is deeply saddening. In this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Immediately after receiving information, rescue and relief operations were launched. An administrative team is present at the site, ensuring coordinated efforts. A total of 87 people have been injured -- 27 are receiving treatment at Carmel Hospital and 60 at the Community Health Centre. I have directed the concerned authorities to provide all necessary medical care to those seriously injured. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls and a swift recovery for the injured.”

According to police officials, the deceased include four men and one woman, all residents of Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh. Their identities have not yet been confirmed. Authorities revealed that the bus was overloaded, carrying 87 passengers, most of whom were travelling to attend a pre-marriage function in Lodh village. Kawardha Road Accident: 5 Killed, 5 Critically Injured After Speeding Truck Rams SUV in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Expresses Deep Sorrow

छत्तीसगढ़–झारखंड सीमा पर बलरामपुर के समीप भीषण दुर्घटना में हुई यात्रियों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। शोक की इस कठिन घड़ी में मैं दिवंगतों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी गहन संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। दुर्घटना की सूचना मिलते ही बचाव एवं राहत कार्य प्रारंभ किया गया है। मौके पर… — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) January 18, 2026

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn on the steep slope. The bus rammed into a guard rail, collided with a tree and plunged nearly 20 feet into a gorge. The impact left several passengers trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

Driver Vikas Pathak, who survived the accident, told police that he attempted to apply the handbrake and even switched off the engine in a desperate bid to stop the bus. However, the steep gradient made it impossible to control the vehicle. Chhattisgarh Train Accident: Passenger Train Collides With Goods Train Near Bilaspur Railway Station, 2 Injured (Watch Videos).

Rescue operations were launched immediately, with local residents and police personnel working together to extricate passengers from the wreckage. The injured were rushed to Mahuadanr community hospital and another nearby facility -- Carmel Hospital.

Officials confirmed that at least 30 of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to Ranchi for advanced medical care. The accident has once again highlighted the dangers of overloading and reckless driving on hilly terrain. Authorities are investigating whether negligence or mechanical failure contributed to the tragedy.

District officials have assured that all medical expenses for the victims will be covered, and arrangements are being made to provide support to the families of the deceased. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations, particularly in rural and border areas where overloaded passenger vehicles remain a common sight.

