New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party has gained an excessive lead in the Delhi Assembly election results with gains on 36 seats, as per the early trends depicted by the Election Commission.

BJP is currently leading on Narela, Rithala, Bawana, Kirari, Shalimar Bagh, Tri Nagar, Ballimaran, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala, Najafgarh, Palam, Delhi Cantt, Kasturba Nagar, RK Puram, Chhatarpur, Sangam Vihar, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara, Ghonda, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar seats.

AAP has gained lead on 16 seats including Chandni Chowk, Rajinder Nagar, Greater Kailash, Trilokpuri, Seemapuri and Babarpur seats.

The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

Along with Delhi, the counting for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur seat and Tamil Nadu's Erode seat is also underway.

All security arrangements have been put in place. Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the national capital.

Congress candidate from New Delhi constituency Sandeep Dikshit said on Saturday that he has no idea about any post-poll alliance of his party with Aam Aadmi Party as it is the decision of the high command.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit said, "I have no idea about the alliance. It is the decision of the high command. Let the counting of the votes happen."

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.

The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the AAP highlighted its "performance" in the education sector during its eleven-year tenure. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP would "stop the free education" if it came to power.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also held rallies and targeted Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia for their alleged role in the Delhi excise policy "scam" case.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties. (ANI)

