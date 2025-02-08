Pune, February 8: A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra, where a Pune police officer allegedly died by suicide. The deceased cop was later identified as Anna Gunjal. It is reported that Gunjal worked as a police sub-inspector in Khadaki Police and was part of the investigation team. Police officials said that Gunjal ended his life by killing himself in the jurisdiction of Lonavala police.

The alleged incident occurred near Tiger Point in Lonavala, where Anna Gunjal was found hanging from a tree. According to a report in Free Press Journal, Anna Gunjal was absent from work for three days. It is learned that he was also unresponsive to calls. The Khadki police were preparing to report him missing on Friday, February 7. Pune Shocker: Traffic Cop Attacked in Maharashtra’s Fursungi After Stopping Biker for Using Phone, Video Surfaces.

Preliminary information revealed that Gunjal ended his life due to family reasons. The incident came to light when Gunjal's body was found hanging from a neighbouring tree shortly after his car was recovered the same morning close to Tiger Point. It is also reported that Gunjal's family and coworkers were unable to get in touch with him during the period when he was missing. Pune Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Son by Administering Heavy Dose of Sleeping Pills, Survives Suicide Bid; Blames Moneylenders for Harassment.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation and are trying to ascertain the reason for Gunjal's decision. In April 2024, a police constable on night duty allegedly died by suicide in Pune by shooting himself on the premises of Lohiya Nagar police work station.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

