New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Delhi and campaigned in favour of the BJP candidate from the Wazirpur constituency Poonam Sharma following Assembly polls and showed confidence in her victory.

Dhami also said that a double-engine government is going to be formed in Delhi.

Also Read | ISRO's Radar Imaging Satellite Beams Images of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj From Space, Shows Massive Infrastructure Buildup.

"... Poonam Sharma is BJP's candidate from Wazirpur constituency...People are very excited here and want to change the government and a double engine is going to be formed in Delhi. Everyone is waiting for February 5 so that they can press the button over the Lotus symbol. She is going to win with a large margin and will serve the people here and restart the development that was stopped in last 10 years," he said.

Notably, AAP has filed Rajesh Gupta from the seat while Congress has deployed Ragini Nayak from the Wazirpur constituency.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP's Parvesh Verma Files INR 100-Crore Defamation Suit Against AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

When asked about civil polls to be held in January in Uttarakhand the CM said, "Uttarakhand's people elected BJP government thrice... In local body elections as well, triple engine government will be formed and development will speed up..."

Meanwhile, the BJP is all set to carry out huge rallies in Delhi, featuring top leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Manohar Lal Khattar and Nitin Gadkari.

Chief Minister and leaders of various states will also be joining the campaign ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, including Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Deputy CM Bihar Samrat Choudhary.

PM Modi's rallies are likely to be held in the last week of January. He is expected to address three to four rallies, a senior party source said. The BJP is set to launch a series of rallies from January 23 to attract Purvanchali voters, featuring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the main face.

Yogi Adityanath will address 14 rallies in various locations across Delhi, including Kirari, Outer Delhi, Keshav Puram, North West Delhi, Shahdara, Karol Bagh, Najafgarh, Mehrauli, Sahadara, South Delhi, and Mayur Vihar etc. As part of its outreach efforts, the BJP has already held over 2,500 small meetings and drawing-room gatherings.

On Makar Sankranti, the party aimed to hold around 70 "baithaks" (meetings) and has successfully conducted 50 so far. The BJP's goal is to convince voters about the benefits of a BJP government and the various welfare schemes implemented by the central government.

The party's campaign may also gain traction among slum area voters who hail from Purvanchal. The national capital will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)