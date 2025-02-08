New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was trailing behind BJP's Parvesh Verma by 74 votes in New Delhi constituency after the first round of counting, according to the Election Commission.

While Verma got 2,272 votes, Kejriwal polled 2,198 votes at the end of the first of the 13 rounds of counting.

Also Read | Erode East By-Election Result 2025: DMK Leads in Early Trends As Counting of Votes Continues.

Initial counting trends showed the BJP was leading in 36 seats and the AAP in 16. The Delhi Assembly has 70 seats.

However, television channels showed the saffron party ahead in 44 seats, well above the majority mark of 36. The AAP was ahead in 25 seats and the Congress in one.

Also Read | Who Is Rahul Leekha? All About Owner of ‘Coffee by Di Bella’ Cafes Who Received Extortion and Death Threats Over Business Dispute.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)