New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Civil services coach-turned-politician Avadh Ojha, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) last December, bit the dust on his electoral debut on Saturday, losing against BJP's Ravindra Singh Negi from Patparganj by 28,072 votes.

Congress' Anil Kumar secured 16,549 votes to finish third, Election Commission data showed.

The UPSC educator was fielded from Patparganj after its sitting MLA and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was shifted to Jangpura.

The move didn't click though, as Sisodia also lost to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah by a slender margin of 675 votes.

After joining AAP in the presence of the top party leadership, Ojha had said in a post on X, "I sincerely thank AAP and its leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for giving me the opportunity to work for education through politics."

He also expressed his aspiration to contribute to the party's efforts to enhance the education system across the country.

The BJP is set to form the government in Delhi after more than 26 years, having secured 48 seats in the 70-member House, with the ruling AAP finishing a distant second with 22 seats.

The Congress scored a forgettable hat-trick of ducks, failing to secure a single seat for the third time in a row.

