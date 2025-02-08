Chennai, February 8: Senior DMK leader and former MLA V.C. Chandhirakumar on Saturday secured a landslide victory in the Erode East by-election held on February 5, defeating his nearest rival, M.K. Seethalakshmi of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), by a massive margin of 96,029 votes. Chandhirakumar secured 1,14,439 votes, while Seethalakshmi managed only 23,810 votes, losing her election deposit. NOTA (None of the Above) received 6,040 votes, making it the third-highest in terms of votes polled.

The DMK established a clear lead over Seethalakshmi right from the onset, making the contest a one-sided battle. Speaking to reporters after his victory, Chandhirakumar dedicated his win to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. He also emphasised that securing over 75 per cent of the total votes polled was a testament to the DMK’s stronghold in the constituency.He further asserted that this overwhelming victory was a prelude to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which he predicted the DMK would win with a thumping majority. Erode East By-Election Result 2025: DMK Leads in Early Trends As Counting of Votes Continues.

The DMK leader also thanked State Minister S. Muthusamy for leading the campaign soon after the party announced its candidate for the Erode East bypolls. Following the election results, DMK and INDIA bloc workers and leaders erupted in celebrations across Erode East and at the DMK headquarters, ‘Anna Arivalayam’, in Chennai. Party workers burst crackers and distributed sweets to mark the victory.

While 46 candidates, including Independents, contested the by-election, the race primarily turned into a two-way battle between DMK’s Chandhirakumar and NTK’s Seethalakshmi. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 67.97 per cent, with 1,54,657 people casting their votes. The AIADMK, the BJP, the DMDK, and Tamil superstar Vijay’s newly-formed political outfit, TVK, did not contest the elections.

The NTK, led by Seeman, focused its campaign on harsh criticism of Dravidar Kazhagam founder E.V. Ramasamy ‘Periyar’, alongside attacks on the DMK government. In contrast, the DMK centred its campaign on highlighting the achievements of the state government. While the election process remained largely peaceful, tensions escalated between NTK and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) cadres. Following an altercation, police registered multiple cases against Seeman, NTK candidate Seethalakshmi, and several party workers for violating campaign curfews, blocking roads, and assaulting TPDK members. PM Modi on BJP Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Historic Verdict, People Have Short-Circuited Politics of Short-Cuts’.

This by-election came at a critical time for the DMK government, which has been under scrutiny due to recent controversies, including the Anna University sexual assault case and concerns over law and order in Tamil Nadu. Determined to use this election as an opportunity to reinforce public support, the DMK approached the contest seriously, despite the absence of the AIADMK and the BJP candidates.

This by-election was necessitated by the passing of veteran Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan, who had won the seat in the 2023 by-election following the untimely demise of his son, Thirumahan Everaa, due to a heart attack on January 4, 2023. In the 2023 by-election, Elangovan secured a massive victory with a margin of 66,233 votes, defeating AIADMK’s K.S. Thenarassu, while NTK candidate Menaka Navaneethan managed to secure 10,827 votes.

