New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Department of Posts is proud to announce the rollout of the next-generation APT application, marking a major leap forward in our journey towards digital excellence and nation-building. As part of this transformative initiative, the upgraded system will be implemented at the Post Offices in Delhi on July 21.

According to a release, Ministry of Communications the name of post offices are Aliganj, Amar Colony, Andrewsganj, C G O Complex, Dargah Sharif, Defence Colony, District Court Complex Saket, East Of Kailash Phase I, East Of Kailash, Gautam Nagar, Golf Links, Gulmohar Park, Hari Nagar Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Jungpura, Kasturba Nagar, Krishna Market, Lodi Road, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, MMTC-STC Colony, Nehru Nagar, ND South Ext-II, Panchsheel Enclave, Pragati Vihar, Pratap Market, Pushp Vihar, Sadiq Nagar, Safdarjung Air Port, Saket, Sant Nagar, Sarvodya Enclave, South Malviya Nagar, Sriniwaspuri and Jeevan Nagar BO.

According to the release, "To enable a seamless and secure transition to this advanced digital platform, a planned downtime has been scheduled on 21.07.2025. No public transactions will be carried out at above Post Offices on 21.07.2025. This temporary suspension of services is necessary to facilitate data migration, system validations, and configuration processes, ensuring that the new system goes live smoothly and efficiently."

The APT application is designed to offer an enhanced user experience, faster service delivery, and a more customer-friendly interface, reflecting our unwavering commitment to delivering smarter, efficient, and future- ready postal operations.

We request our valued customers to kindly plan their visits in advance and bear with us during this brief interruption. We deeply regret any inconvenience caused and assure you that these steps are being taken in the interest of delivering better, faster, and more digitally empowered services to every citizen.

Earlier on July 11, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, launched the Sanchar Mitra Scheme nationwide, aiming to harness the potential of student volunteers as "Digital Ambassadors" to promote telecom awareness and digital literacy.

Assam LSA, the DoT's field office, hosted the first outreach session under the expanded scheme at BSNL Bhawan, Guwahati, bringing together representatives from premier engineering institutions, including IIT, IIIT, and NIT. The interactive session focused on onboarding institutions and students into the initiative, designed to bridge the gap between citizens and the telecom ecosystem.

The event was chaired by Sunita Chandra, Advisor, Office of DG Telecom, who emphasised the importance of youth in connecting telecom services with public welfare. (ANI)

