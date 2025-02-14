By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry is set to review the status of Delhi's Mohalla clinics once the government is formed, with plans to convert them into 'Arogya Mandirs potentially.'

This move comes amidst allegations of corruption within the clinics, prompting the ministry to seek a report from the new Health Minister

According to official sources, " The Union Health Ministry will discuss the plans and explore the best possible makeover of Mohalla Clinics as Arogya Mandirs in Delhi and will also seek a report from the new Health Minister on the allegations of corruption charges in Mohalla Clinics."

In a significant development, the ministry will also push for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme in Delhi.

"Another major step is the implementation of AB-PMJAY scheme in Delhi under which 51 lakh people are likely to be issued Ayushman cards," said sources.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme offers free medical treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakhs for poor and vulnerable families in the country. This scheme also includes senior citizens aged 70 and above.

The implementation of AB-PMJAY was a key promise made by the BJP in its manifesto for the Delhi Elections. With the BJP's recent landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the party is now expected to deliver on this promise. The scheme is expected to benefit around 51 lakh people in Delhi, who will be issued Ayushman cards.

The Delhi High Court had earlier questioned the AAP government's non-implementation of the AB-PMJAY scheme, following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by all seven BJP MPs from Delhi.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, marking its return to power in Delhi after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, while outgoing Chief Minister Atishi managed to retain her seat.

The party secured a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly election results which was declared on February 8.

The party is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate to lead the Delhi assembly, as the party emerged victorious in the national capital. The last BJP government in Delhi was from 1993 to 1998. (ANI)

