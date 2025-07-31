New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The national capital received intermittent rain on Thursday under a cloudy sky, with similar weather expected to continue over the weekend, the weather office said.

No warning or alert has been issued, so far, even though nearly 50 complaints related to waterlogging and tree falling have been reported to agencies.

Delhi witnessed intermittent rainfall throughout Wednesday night, with more light to moderate showers expected later in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday, the city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 16.6 mm of rainfall. Other weather stations reported significantly higher figures, with Palam recording 79 mm, Aya Nagar 51.1 mm, Ridge 34.4 mm, and Lodhi Road 9.3 mm, IMD data showed.

Rainfall was also reported across several parts of the city overnight.

In the 24 hours leading up to 6.30 am on Thursday, central Delhi's Pusa station received 40 mm of rainfall, Sports Complex recorded 38 mm, Safdarjung 34 mm, Najafgarh 23.5 mm, Pragati Maidan 22.1 mm, KV Narayana 20.5 mm, Lodhi Road 18.5 mm, KV Janakpuri 18 mm, and Aya Nagar 13 mm.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) received a total of 29 calls, including 12 related to fallen trees and 17 regarding waterlogging, according to the data.

Approximately 20 calls were received at the PWD's flood control room regarding waterlogging on Thursday, officials said. These included areas such as Kapashera Red Light, Hamdard Nagar T-Point to Sangam Vihar, Seelampur Flyover, and others.

Following cloudy skies and showers, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 29.9 degrees Celsius, which is 4.5 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature settled at 24.7 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below the seasonal average, according to the IMD.

Additionally, Delhi's monthly rainfall for July has surpassed the average for the month. So far, the city has received over 250 mm of rainfall, exceeding the normal mark of 209.7 mm, according to the IMD.

The city has recorded a total of 14 rainy days this month.

The air quality was categorised as satisfactory, with an AQI reading of 59 at 4 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

