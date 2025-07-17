New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Parts of the national capital -- including central, south, southeast and east Delhi -- received rain on Thursday night.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the city.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, while the minimum settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with rain for Friday. It said maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 35 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

