New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Delhi reported 289 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 9.74 per cent and a fatality due to the infection on Tuesday, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The primary cause of the single fatality was not Covid and its finding was incidental, the latest bulletin issued by the city health department said.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, the national capital's case count climbed to 20,39,270 and the death toll rose to 26,633, it bulletin said.

The fresh cases emerged from 2,968 tests conducted the previous day, it said. On Monday, Delhi reported 259 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 14.3 per cent, and two deaths related due to the disease..

Delhi on Sunday saw 405 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 11.2 per cent, and three Covid-related deaths.

The city recorded 564 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.93 per cent and one Covid-related fatality on Saturday.

The health department did not issue a bulletin on Friday.

On Thursday, the city logged 865 cases with a positivity rate of 16.90 per cent and seven deaths.

Only 212 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds in the national capital are occupied at present, the data showed.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city. However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

