New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Delhi recorded 4308 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike so far.

The national capital reported 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, and 2637 recovered/discharged/migrated, as per the Delhi government.

The total cases in the national capital rise to 2,05,482 including 4,666 deaths and 1,75,400 recovered/discharged/migrated. The active cases are 25,416.

In Delhi, 9,004 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 49,336 Rapid antigen test conducted today. A total of 19,62,120 tests done so far.

Cumulative Positivity Rate is 10.47 per cent. Case Fatality Rate is 2.27 per cent. The total number of Containment Zones as on date is 1272 in Delhi. (ANI)

