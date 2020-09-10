New Delhi, September 10: All issues of bilateral and regional significance including connectivity on the Chabahar projects were discussed during the recent back to back visits by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Iran, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Singh met his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami in Iran on Sunday during his stopover visit while returning to India from Russia on Sunday. Two days after his visit, Jaishankar on Tuesday flew to Tehran and met Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. Also Read | India Takes On Chair at Russia, India, China Meeting on the Sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Says EAM Jaishankar.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that during these meetings, both sides noted that the traffic by Chabahar port is increasing. In 2018, Iran and India had signed an agreement worth USD 85 million to develop the Chabahar Port. Located in southeastern Iran, on the Gulf of Oman, the port provides an alternative route for trade between India and Afghanistan. Also Read | Aung San Suu Kyi Snubbed by EU Lawmakers, Myanmar’s Counsellor Won’t be Invited to Rights Prize Events Over Rohingya Genocide.

"During the technical halt in Iran, both EAM (Jaishankar) and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had meetings with their counterpart. Iran is the country which is in our extended neighbourhood. we share deep civilisational ties with this country. It is a historical relationship," Srivastava said during a weekly briefing.

"During these meetings, all issues of bilateral and regional significance including connectivity particularly on the Chabahar projects were discussed. Both sides noted that the traffic by Chabahar port is increasing and we are seeing the increase in Cargo movement through this port," he added.

Jaishankar on Tuesday said that he had a 'productive meeting' with Zarif and discussed strengthening of bilateral cooperation. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "A productive meeting with FM @JZarifduring a stopover in Tehran. Discussed strengthening our bilateral cooperation and reviewed regional developments. Thank him for his gracious hospitality."

Jaishankar's Tehran visit came following the unprecedented arrival of Singh to Tehran on September 6 when he held meetings with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier Amir Hatami, IRNA reported. Talking about his visit to Iran, Singh said he had a "very fruitful" discussion with Hatami and discussed regional security situation including Afghanistan and issues of bilateral cooperation.

"The meeting between the two Ministers (Singh and Hatami) took place in a cordial and warm atmosphere. Both the leaders emphasized upon the age-old cultural, linguistic and civilizational ties between India and Iran," the Defence Minister's office said in a tweet.

