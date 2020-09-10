Leh, September 10: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Thursday said tourists can visit the union territory by producing their test report showing negative for coronavirus (COVID-19). Speaking to news agency ANI, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said the Ladakh administration is implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) to combat the COVID-19 outbreak so that the tourism industry can be revived in the union territory. Citizenship Amendment Bill: India is Country, Not Shelter Home, Says BJP’s Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

"Tourism is one of the most important revenue-generating and economy-driving industries here (in Ladakh). Due to COVID-19, there are no tourists here this year. But we are working to implement SOPs to combat COVID-19. Tourists can come here with their negative test reports," Namgyal said. The BJP MP also said the people of Ladakh stand with the Indian Army which has been at loggerheads with the Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. India-China Border Stand-Off: Chinese Troops' Attempts to Unilaterally Alter Status Quo in Violation of Bilateral Agreements, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tells Beijing.

"I met Chushul village representatives yesterday. We also spoke about the moral responsibility to assist the Indian army as citizens of the country. The local civilians will wholeheartedly support the Army in their capacity," Namgyal said. India and China are engaged in a four-month-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

