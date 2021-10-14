New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Delhi's maximum temperature on Thursday settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office also predicted clear skies in the national capital for Friday while cloudy sky with light or moderate rain over the weekend. The minimum temperature in the city on Thursday was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, it said.

Also Read | B. Marc Allen, Chief Strategy Officer, Boeing, Speaks About His Meeting with Finance … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 39 per cent, a MeT official said.

On Wednesday, the city's maximum temperature settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 26-Year-Old Woman Ends Life After Argument With Husband; Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)