Hyderabad, October 14: A 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Telangana's capital city Hyderabad. The woman hanged herself after an argi=ument with her husband as he did not allow her to go to her parents' place to celebrate Dasara. The incident took place in the Jeedimetla area of the city on Tuesday. Mumbai Man Ends Life, Alleges Harassment By Creditors in Suicide Note; Case Registered.

The deceased was identified as Vallepu Hemalatha. She married Naresh in 2014, and the couple has a four-year-old daughter. According to a report published in The New Indian Express, Hdmlatha's sister, Laxmi, called her and asked her to come to her parents' home for Dasara. However, the 26-year-old woman told her sister that she could come due to issues between her and Naresh.

As per the media report, a few hours later, Naresh had called Laxmi and told her that m=Hemlatha had hanged herself at home. He further added that he had shifted a woman to a hospital for treatment. However, the woman died during the treatment. Her family members also rushed to the hospital. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Harassed and Beaten, Forced To Commit Suicide by Husband, Stepson in Vadodara.

Hemlatha's parents suspected foul play in their daughter's death. The deceased's mother, Venkatamma, lodged a complaint against Naresh. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against him. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2021 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).