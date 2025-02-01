New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was at 100 per cent.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives at North Block; Set To Present Record 8th Consecutive Budget Today at 11 AM in Lok Sabha (See Pics and Video).

The IMD has forecast moderate to dense fog for the day with the maximum temperature settling around 26 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the 'very poor' category with a reading of 347 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also Read | Fake Online PhD Admission Racket Busted: Delhi Police Arrests 2 Accused in Connection With Fake Admission Racket.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)