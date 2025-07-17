New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The national capital on Thursday recorded minimum temperature at 25.2 degrees Celsius, 2.0 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has predicted thunderstorm with rain for the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34.0 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels were high, with the relative humidity recorded at 80 per cent at 8:30 am.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 72 at 9 am, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

