New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Delhi on Saturday witnessed another spurt in COVID-19 cases for the month as it reported 461 new infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the Delhi health bulletin, the active caseload in the national capital now stands at 1,262 while the positivity rate increased to 5.33 per cent, the highest since January 31. The infection rate was at 6.20 per cent on 31 January.

A total of 269 COVID patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city to 18,40,611.

During the last 24 hours, two people succumbed to the virus. The death toll due to the virus in the city stands at 2,6160.

As per the bulletin, Delhi recorded 18,68,033 positive cases of infections far. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.97 per cent.

There are currently 59 patients admitted in the hospitals in the national capital, with 30 being suspected to have COVID-19 and 29 being confirmed cases of the virus. 772 COVID-19 patients are currently in home isolation.

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination, 9,508 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 1,724 took the first dose and 2,534 took the second dose.

Meanwhile, India reported 975 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 0.32 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The weekly case positivity rate is 0.26 per cent.

The active caseload in the country stands at 11,366 which is 0.03 per cent of the total cases. (ANI)

