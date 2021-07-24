New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Delhi reported 66 new COVID-19 cases, 52 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The city reported no death due to the disease on Saturday. It is the second time since the second wave of the pandemic that Delhi has recorded zero deaths. The city had reported zero deaths on July 18 also.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 14,35,844, including 587 active cases, 14,10,216 recoveries and 25,041 deaths.

The positivity rate stands at 0.09 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

The bulletin said that 51,670 RTPCR tests and 24,638 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 2,31,87,570 tests have been done so far.

It said 36,184 people were provided the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours and a total of 95,88,004 people have been vaccinated in the city. (ANI)

