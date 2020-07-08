New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): With 2,008 new cases, Delhi's coronavirus count touched 1,02,831 on Tuesday.

2,129 were recovered/discharged/migrated in the last 24 hours and 50 new deaths were reported in the national capital.

According to the Delhi Government, the total number of positive cases in the national capital stands at 1,02,831 including 74,217 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,165 deaths. (ANI)

