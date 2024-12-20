New Delhi, December 20: A prominent Delhi school has received a bomb-threat e-mail, prompting security personnel to carry out a search operation on its premises, an official said on Friday.

"We received a call regarding the bomb threat at 5:02 am from DPS, Dwarka in Sector 23," the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. Delhi School Bomb Threat: 30 Schools Receive Bomb Threats; Probe Confirms Hoax Emails From Overseas, Says DCP Ravi Kumar Singh.

Police, fire department, bomb detection teams and the dog squad are participating in the search operation, another official said. This is the sixth time in the last 11 days that schools in the national capital have received such threats.

