New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): A day prior to Assembly elections in the national capital, a police encounter took place in Outer Delhi's Bhalswa area, armed miscreants attacked a police team during a raid, leaving the Station House Officer of Rani Bagh police station injured.

According to police sources, upon receiving input about some robbers hiding in a building in Bhalswa, a team led by the Rani Bagh police station SHO raided the location and surrounded the miscreants, asking them to surrender.

The accused, however, opened fire on the police.

During the gunfire exchange, a bullet narrowly missed the SHO. Despite being under attack, the SHO managed to overpower one of the miscreants.

In an attempt to escape, the miscreant attacked the SHO on the head with a firearm's butt, thus injuring him. Later police arrested three to four miscreants, who are suspected to be linked to a gang.

The incident took place between 4 AM and 6 AM.

According to police, during the investigation, they recovered weapons and cartridges from the arrested accused.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in January, Delhi Police busted an interstate gang of illegal firearm suppliers with the arrest of its three members and the recovery of several firearms.

The operation was carried out by the team of Special Staff of Delhi Police of North district. The recovered items included five semi-automatic pistols, six country-made pistols (desi kata) and 28 live cartridges.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused were also involved in supplying firearms to criminals involved in the infamous Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery case of 2023.

Among the three accused, two of them have been involved in the supplying of illegal firearms for the past 20 years.

This comes ahead of the Delhi assembly polls scheduled to be held on February 5 as the Model Code of Conduct is enforced. (ANI)

