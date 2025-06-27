New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) A low sound suspected to have been caused by an issue related to electric wire grounding triggered panic near a private school in Dwarka here on Friday, with police rushing the bomb disposal squad and the dog squad to the spot, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the blast at 2:06 pm, following which a team was rushed to the site.

"Initially, we got to know that there was a blast in front of a school. We rushed our team there. We got to know that the blast occurred in a sewage line due to some gas formation," a DFS official said.

However, a senior police officer said the sound was caused by an issue releated to electric wire grounding (short-circuit).

"We rushed the bomb disposal squad, the dog squad and other teams to the spot. Nothing suspicious was found. We are investigating the matter further," the officer said.

