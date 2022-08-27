New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday arrested three persons from Rohini in an alleged case of cattle slaughter.

A team of Delhi Police conducted a raid and arrested the accused. According to police, the accused were slaughtering the bull by giving sedatives in Rohini's Bhagya Vihar.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat Murder: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Says Those Guilty of Murdering TikTok Star Will Be Booked.

"The police raided the spot after getting a tip-off and arrested the three accused for animal slaughter. The team was headed by Sub-Inspector Naveen under the supervision of SHO North Rohini," said a police official.

The accused have been identified as Aman Ur Rehman, Usman and Aeti Alam.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Robbers Loot Mobile Phones Worth Rs 12 Crore from Container Truck in Sagar; Arrested Within 24 Hours.

The police informed that at first the accused opened two rounds of fire and after that the police in their self-defence fired five rounds.

One .32 bore pistol, 4 live cartridges, one Swift car, one scooty and injections have been recovered from the spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)