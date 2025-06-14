New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Delhi Government will soon unveil a new excise policy aimed at making liquor distribution transparent, accountable, and modern, while prioritising social welfare and protecting vulnerable communities, according to an official statement.

As per the statement, the Delhi Government is set to roll out a new Excise Policy soon

The primary objective of this policy is to ensure the availability of quality liquor to the citizens of the capital and to make the sale and distribution system transparent, modern, and accountable.

CM Rekha Gupta clearly stated that social security will remain the top priority in the new excise policy. The government will ensure that the policy does not adversely impact sensitive sections of society, the statement mentioned.

Further, as per the statement, Delhi government is committed to ensuring that no aspect of the policy negatively affects sensitive sections of society and that vulnerable communities' safety, health, and peace are not compromised in any way.

A high-level committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government, is currently working on formulating this policy.

The committee is also reviewing the excise policies of several other states to adopt best practices that prioritise effective liquor distribution and social protection, the release said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today informed that the new policy will incorporate several reforms in the excise system, including scientific testing of liquor quality, digitisation of the sales system, strict action against illegal sales, and transparency in the licensing process.

She stated that the committee, led by Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar, is working on every aspect with great attention to detail, as per the statement.

The Chief Minister further stated that the high-level committee is holding consultations with stakeholders and studying best practices implemented in other states to prepare a comprehensive excise policy.

This exercise is scheduled to be completed by June 30. The committee will also review the current and previous excise policies of the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD).

The Excise Department will provide all necessary administrative support to the committee. The final policy recommendations will be presented to the government for suitable action.

The Chief Minister emphasised, "We consider the trust of the people of Delhi paramount. Learning from past mistakes of the previous government, we are bringing a policy that will leave no room for corruption at any level."

She added that public awareness campaigns will be launched to curb the misuse of liquor, and strict monitoring will be done to prevent consumption at public places.

As per the statement, the review of excise policies from other states is aimed at incorporating successful models that have delivered impactful results in areas such as revenue generation, control over illegal liquor trade, consumer protection, and maintaining social balance.

From this perspective, the new policy will not just be a financial document, but one that emphasises social balance and public accountability. It will ensure there is no compromise on the safety, health, and peace of the vulnerable segments of society.

The Chief Minister took a jab at the previous government's excise policy, calling it corrupt, biased, and anti-public interest.

She alleged that under the previous policy, undue benefits were extended to select private companies, while the government's revenue suffered. She pointed out that the policy neither followed due legal process nor prioritised public welfare.

Serious questions were raised on the policy, and actions by investigative agencies ultimately led to its withdrawal, a testament to its failure, the statement said.

She further said that due to the corrupt excise policy, the former Chief Minister and several ministers had to go to jail. (ANI)

