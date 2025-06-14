New Delhi, June 14: Today, June 14, is the 14th day of the sixth month of the 25th year of the 21st century. In June 2025, i.e this month, banks will remain closed for a period of 12 days, including second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. That said, if you’re planning to visit your bank's branch today, June 14, then it’s essential to stay updated on scheduled closures. Under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) leave policy, all public and private sector banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, apart from Sundays and designated state or national holidays. So are banks open or closed today, June 14, 2025?

Are Banks Open Today?

According to the RBI's calendar for June 2025, banks will remain shut for business today, June 14, on account of it being the second Saturday of the month. "All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays," an alert under the RBI monthly holiday list read. It must be noted that in-branch banking services will not be available across the country, including in public and private banks regulated by the RBI today. Bank Holidays in June 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days Next Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

That said, digital services offered by banks will continue to remain operational. Services such as online banking, ATM, UPI, NEFT, RTGS, etc, will continue functioning normally. According to the RBI's holiday list for June 2025, banks will remain closed for business on June 15 on account of it being a Sunday and on June 22 due to the day being a Sunday. Additionally, banks will stay shut on Friday, June 27, in Odisha and Manipur for Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra).

Similarly, banks will be closed for physical operations on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29, on account of the fourth Saturday of the month and Sunday holiday, respectively. The last bank holiday for the month of June 2025 is on Monday, June 30, when banks will stay shut for business in Mizoram on account of Remna Ni.

