Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Three people were killed and two were injured in a reported wall collapse at Shankarpur Transport Nagar in Gwalior on Friday.

The victims, including three brothers, were buried under the debris of a two-storey 'kuccha' (non-concrete) house.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Jewellery Shop Manager Hacked to Death After Fight Breaks Out as Garbage-Loaded Truck Hits Shop; Killer Absconding.

The collapse occurred suddenly when a large section of the wall from the upper floor fell on five people standing nearby.

Among the deceased is also the landlord of the house, who was injured in the accident and later succumbed to his injuries at the trauma centre.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike Update: Delay Likely Beyond January 2026, Formation Yet to Be Announced; What It Means for Fitment Factor and Basic Pay Revision.

The remaining injured was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Hamid Khan, uncle of the deceased brothers, shared the details of the incident: "It was a 'kuccha' house of two storeys and an entire wall fell on them. The landlord is also injured and admitted in the trauma centre."

He further added, "All these people belong to the same family, except one landlord; all four belong to the same family. All three are brothers. They have died. The fourth one is injured. He is also his brother."

Emergency teams reached the spot soon after the collapse and pulled out the victims from the rubble.

Authorities have started investigating the incident and the cause of the collapse.

Further details are still awaited.

Earlier in the day in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, three labourers died and three others sustained injuries after being electrocuted at a wedding garden, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the Gadarwara area of the district at around 10:30 am on Friday.

"Seven labourers were working at a marriage garden when they came in contact with a high-tension wire. Three of them died on the spot, three others sustained injuries, and one escaped unhurt," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sandeep Bhuria told ANI.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

"One of the injured has been referred to the Narsinghpur District Hospital for further treatment," ASP Bhuria added.

CM Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance for the victims. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)