New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday attended the pledge-taking ceremony for Liver Health at the Nirman Bhawan in the national capital, underlined the importance of keeping a healthy liver.

Union Minister Nadda led the 'Liver Health Matters' public pledge programme at Nirman Bhawan today.

Underlining the importance of a healthy liver, JP Nadda said, "We are fortunate to be here today. We must keep some things in mind. First, if the Liver is good, digestion is good. If the Liver is good, detoxification takes place, and there is energy storage, too."

On the other side, he said that if the organ is not in a good condition then multiple problems can arise such has heart disease, diabetes, or hypertension, and even Cancer can affect us.

"But if the liver is not in good condition, our body will be affected by several diseases, too. It could be heart disease, diabetes, or hypertension, and even Cancer can also affect us. So it is important to care for the Liver and the way is for a healthy lifestyle," he said.

Highlighting that many times people don't understand the injustice they do to their own bodies without knowing what could go good or unhealthy, he said that it is important to also keep the health professionals healthy too.

"The biggest thing is that we whether knowingly or unknowingly we do a lot of injustice to our bodies. We do not know what is good or bad, what to do or not to do, and we also assume that we are good. So that is why it was decided that atleast the people who look at health should be healthy. So because of that we had set up this camp," Nadda said.

Talking about bringing in a lifestyle change to reduce liver disease too, he added, "What is also quite good is that the problems of livers are reversible too, if you bring a change in your lifestyle then the problems will be fixed. Automatically healing happens. We need to understand how much problem is there. Even if it is good how to maintain it."

Earlier on April 19, while marking World Liver Day, Nadda also urged everyone to take a pledge to reduce one's edible oil intake by atleast 10 pc and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

"This #WorldLiverDay, take a pledge to reduce your edible oil intake by at least 10% and embrace a healthier lifestyle. Small changes can lead to big results when we treat food as medicine," he wrote in a post on X, which was in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's similar call to reduce oil intake.

Meanwhile, Union Minister also launched the nationwide initiative to tackle liver disease, HEALD - Healthy Liver Education and Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Prevention, a first of its kind program. HEALD is envisioned as a multi-sectoral program combining public education, early screening, psychological and medical treatment of alcohol use disorder, and liver disease management. (ANI)

