As per an ABP News report, the CAG will probe the financial transactions of the two Anjumans of Khadims, who are the hereditary trustees of the shrine. Two CAG officials have already been posted to initiate the process, which will review the financial transactions of the last five years. The action follows a notice in March 2023 from the Minority Affairs Ministry requesting information about foreign donations and money received from pilgrims during ziyarat.
The Anjumans have filed a challenge to the audit in the Delhi High Court, arguing that pilgrims' offerings are voluntary and utilised to sustain the custodians' families. They also resented the audit, claiming that such an inquiry without Presidential sanction was invalid according to law. The government, however, informed the bench at a recent hearing that a Presidential sanction had since been obtained, rendering their petition moot.
With the court now instructing that the Centre's order be officially communicated to the Anjumans' legal team, the case is likely to be heard again shortly. The Anjumans can modify their existing plea or file a new one as the CAG's audit continues.