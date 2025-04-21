Mumbai, April 21: The revered Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Rajasthan is now in the scanner of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. Following the Centre's order, sanctioned by President Droupadi Murmu, the audit will examine the dargah's income, donations, and expenditures. This is a rare action as the CAG usually audits government or government-aided institutions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2025 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).