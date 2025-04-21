Bengaluru, April 21: Chilling details have emerged in the alleged murder of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, who was found murdered at his residence in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 20. It is reported that the former Karnataka DGP's wife confessed to killing her husband, saying, "I have killed the monster." The 68-year-old retired officer was reportedly found in a pool of blood at his home in HSR Layout in Bengaluru. An 1981-batch IPS officer, Om Prakash, served as the 38th Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka in 2015. Now, sources have revealed chilling details of the alleged murder, which took place on Sunday in Bengaluru.

According to sources, the former Karnataka DGP had a fight with his wife Pallavi in the afternoon on April 21. During their fight, Om Prakash's wife Pallavi allegedly threw chilli powder at him and later tied him up. Post this, Pallavi stabbed her husband to death. It is also reported that the former Karnataka DGP was also attacked with a glass bottle. After killing her husband, Pallavi called the wife of another cop and informed her about killing Om Prakash. Om Prakash Murder Case: Former Karnataka DGP Found Dead at His Residence in Bengaluru; Here’s What Initial Probe Reveals As per Sources.

Sources also revealed that the woman Pallavi spoke to informed her husband, who then alerted the police. After reaching the crime spot, cops detained Pallavi and her daughter. It is also reported that the mother-daughter duo have been questioned for over 12 hours. Cops suspect Pallavi to be the prime suspect in the alleged murder of her husband as she allegedly confessed to murder during a phone call to a friend.

Police officials said that Pallavi called her friend, the wife of another retired IPS officer, on video at around 4:30 PM. During the call, Om Prakash's wife said that she had killed "a monster". Following this, Pallavi called the emergency helpline 112 and informed them about the incident. Cops said that when they reached the crime scene, there were no signs of forced entry. They also recovered the weapon used to kill Om Prakash.

During the recovery of the weapon, cops found Om Prakash's body with multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and chest. Reports suggest that an altercation occurred between Om Prakash and Pallavi over a property that he had transferred to a relative. Soon, the quarrel is suspected to have turned physical, during which Pallavi is suspected of stabbing her husband to death. Om Prakash Murder Case: Former Karnataka DGP Found Dead at His Residence in Bengaluru; Here’s What Initial Probe Reveals As per Sources.

Who Was Om Prakash?

Cops are also investigating to know if Om Prakash's daughter played a role in the murder. After the incident came to light, the police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Om Prakash's son. Om Prakash was the former DGP of Karntaka. An Indian Police Service officer of the 1981 batch, Prakash was appointed Director General of Police of Karnataka in March 2015. Before that, he served as the Commandant General of Home Guards and worked in the Fire and Emergency Services, Civil Rights Enforcement, and other departments

Prakash had also served in the State Vigilance Commission, Karnataka Lokayukta, and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A native of Bihar's Champaran, Om Prakash had a Master's degree in Geology. The former Karnataka DGP was involved in investigating two major terrorist attacks in Bengaluru.

